VIDEO: Nayanthara enjoys a live drum performance on Barcelona streets during her romantic holiday with Vignesh

Kollywood's most loved couple, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are currently holidaying in Barcelona, Spain. The couple is enjoying every bit of their trip and a series of stunning photos speak volumes of their romance. Vignesh has now shared a video of Nayanthara looking like one happy kid as she enjoys a live drum performance on the streets of Barcelona.

One can see in the video, Nayan is sporting black denim shorts with a printed shirt while Vignesh is capturing the moment of her enjoying street music. From going on walks, holding hands to enjoying dinner dates and clicking a lot of photos of each other, Nayanthara and Vignesh are painting the town red with their romance.

"After a continuous streak of work work work ! Here we take sometime for ourselves !," the filmmaker wrote on Instagram as they headed to Spain in their private jet.

Sharing more photos of Nayanthara enjoying Spain in an open-roof bus, Nayan captioned, "Some sweet moments from the beautiful city of #Barcelona #spain."

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan tied the knot in Chennai on June 9. It was a star-studded event attended by biggies like Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Suriya among others. They recently went to Thailand for their honeymoon.

On the work front, after returning from Thailand, Nayanthara headed straight to Mumbai for the shooting of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan. She recently wrapped a long Mumbai schedule of Atlee film. The film is set to hit the theatres on June 2, 2023.

Meanwhile, Nayan and Vignesh Shivan's wedding documentary will be out soon on Netflix.