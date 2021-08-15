VIDEO: Nayanthara finally OPENS up on her secret engagement and marriage plans with Vignesh Shivan

Lady superstar of Kollywood, Nayanthara's personal life has always been the talk of the town. The actress recently hit the headlines yet again as she confirmed her secret engagement with longtime boyfriend and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan. During the same show, Nayanthara also said that they have not decided on their wedding yet but will definitely inform their fans first.

On a TV show interview with Dhivyadharshini AKA DD, Nayanthara said, "It was my engagement ring. We are private people so we didn't want to have a grand ceremony. When we decide to get married, we will definitely inform our fans. Our engagement happened in the presence of our immediate family members. We haven't decided on our wedding yet."

Earlier, in an interview with Behindwoods, Vignesh Shivan said they have professional goals to achieve and have no plans to get married anytime soon.

He said, “Rumours about wedding keep coming up from time to time. We both have professional goals to achieve. We cannot think about marriage before that. Also, we are happy with the way things are, right now.” .