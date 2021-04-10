Video: Nayanthara looks stylish as she travels to Kochin with her beau Vignesh Shivan on their private jet

Vignesh Shivan took to his Instagram stories and shared a video where Nayanthara can be seen on a private jet. In the video, Vignesh Shivan also gave us a glimpse of the jet.

It is well known that Nayanthara prefers to keep her life very private and she does not even have accounts on social media platforms. However, her beau Vignesh Shivan has been sharing photos and videos with her from time to time keeping us informed about their whereabouts. In his recent social media post, Vignesh Shivan shared a video on his Instagram story, where a super stylish Nayanthara can be seen browsing through her phone.

In the video, Vignesh Shivan can be seen showing us a glimpse of their jet while revealing that they both are on their way to Kochin. Before this, the couple was photographed as the returned to Chennai from Goa on a private jet where they both were seen walking hand in hand. They were also spotted at the Hyderabad airport when they both went on a vacation to the USA a few months back. Recently, they made the headlines when Vignesh Shivan shared a photo of Nayanthara’s fingers with a ring on it, hinting at their engagement.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are collaborating for a Tamil film titled Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film also has Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Akkineni in the lead roles along with Nayan. Nayanthara also has a couple of Mollywood films in her kitty namely Nizhal and Paatu. It is expected that more official details about the films will be made by the makers soon.

