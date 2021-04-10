Video: Nayanthara looks stylish as she travels to Kochin with her beau Vignesh Shivan on their private jet
It is well known that Nayanthara prefers to keep her life very private and she does not even have accounts on social media platforms. However, her beau Vignesh Shivan has been sharing photos and videos with her from time to time keeping us informed about their whereabouts. In his recent social media post, Vignesh Shivan shared a video on his Instagram story, where a super stylish Nayanthara can be seen browsing through her phone.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are collaborating for a Tamil film titled Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film also has Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Akkineni in the lead roles along with Nayan. Nayanthara also has a couple of Mollywood films in her kitty namely Nizhal and Paatu. It is expected that more official details about the films will be made by the makers soon.
Anonymous 37 minutes ago
On their jet, or a renyed one?