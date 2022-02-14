VIDEO: Nayanthara surprises Vignesh Shivan late at night with a bouquet of flowers on Valentine's Day

On Valentine's Day, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan has shared a romantic video of Nayanthara surprising him for the first time with a bouquet of flowers. Sharing it on Instagram, she wrote, "when she comes and gives flowers...just like the first time :) It surely is a Happy Valentine's Day."

He also posted a couple of unseen romantic photos with the lady superstar alongside a heartfelt note that read, "Happy Valentine’s Day to all the lovely people around ! Its love ! That completes this life …. Hence! Have time & interest to be in love and to be loved !."

One can see in the video, Nayanthara visits him late at night and the way he kisses her on the forehead after a warm hug is all things romantic. It speaks volumes about their growing love and matured relationship.

For the unversed, it all started between Nayanthara and Vignesh when the actress got roped in to play the female lead in his 2015 film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. It is to be noted here that Vignesh calls Nayan 'Thangame'.

They have been in love since 2015 and it has only grown strong with each passing year. They did manage to keep their relationship a secret but with time, both Nayan and Vignesh started talking about each other during awards shows and on social media.

Love is in the air!