VIDEO: Nayanthara & Vignesh Shivan walk hand in hand after they seek blessings at Tirumala Tirupati

Kollywood's lady superstar Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan were spotted today as they were stepping out of Tirumala Tirupati temple. One can see, Nayanthara is looking pretty as always in an ethnic dress as she walks hand-in-hand with fiance Vignesh Shivan after they seek blessings at the temple.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan always visit the temple and offer prayers ahead of their film's release. Nayanthara will be seen next in Vignesh's directorial film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal co-starring Samantha Akkineni and Vijay Sethupathi. Meanwhile, check out their photos and video below:

Someone is ageing backwards here

Love you thalaivi #Vickynayan @VigneshShivN #Nayanthara pic.twitter.com/rq9EO2FiWd — Nayan_my_world (@NayantharaFanC1) September 27, 2021

Meanwhile, Nayanthara, who appeared on a television show to promote her film Netrikann, addressed the rumours about her being secretly engaged to the filmmaker. Speaking about the engagement ring that she flaunted in one of her photos with Vignesh, Nayanthara said, "It was my engagement ring. We are private people so we didn't want to have a grand ceremony. When we decide to get married, we will definitely inform our fans. Our engagement happened in the presence of our immediate family members. We haven't decided on our wedding yet."

