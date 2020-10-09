VIDEO: Nithya Menen keeps it stylish in a blue jumpsuit as she gets clicked at Hyderabad airport

Nithya opted for a blue jumpsuit as her travel look and paired it with wedges and orange handbag.

South beauty Nitha Menen was spotted at Hyderabad airport today as she was heading to an undisclosed location. The actress was spotted in her best stylish attire. Nithya opted for a blue jumpsuit as her travel look and teamed up with a pair of wedges and orange handbag. The stunner kept her hair open naturally and took safety precautions by wearing a mask amidst COVID-19 pandemic. The Malayalam actress sure to knows how to keep simple yet stylish even while travelling. Meanwhile, the Bangalore Days actress is doing great on a professional front. Her Hindi web-series Breathe: Into the Shadows with Abhishek Bachchan received good reviews on social media.

Nithya Menen's first look poster from her upcoming social drama, Gamanam was released recently. The actress plays the role of Shailaputri Devi, a classical singer and is set to release in all five languages. The upcoming film is being directed by Sujana Rao. Gamanam also stars Shriya Saran, Shiva Kandukuri, and Priyanka Jawalkar in important roles. Music of the film is given by Maestro Ilaiyaraaja. Nithya, as we all know is not only a big name down South but is also spreading her talent wings in the Hindi film industry as well.

In August 2019, Nithya had made her Bollywood debut with starrer Mission Mangal. The film also featured talented actors like Vidya Balan, , , Kirti Kulhari and Sharman Joshi among others.

Meanwhile, check out her airport video below:

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

