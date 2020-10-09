  1. Home
  2. entertainment

VIDEO: Nithya Menen keeps it stylish in a blue jumpsuit as she gets clicked at Hyderabad airport

Nithya opted for a blue jumpsuit as her travel look and paired it with wedges and orange handbag.
5909 reads Mumbai
Nithya Menen,SouthVIDEO: Nithya Menen keeps it stylish in a blue jumpsuit as she gets clicked at Hyderabad airport
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

South beauty Nitha Menen was spotted at Hyderabad airport today as she was heading to an undisclosed location. The actress was spotted in her best stylish attire. Nithya opted for a blue jumpsuit as her travel look and teamed up with a pair of wedges and orange handbag. The stunner kept her hair open naturally and took safety precautions by wearing a mask amidst COVID-19 pandemic. The Malayalam actress sure to knows how to keep simple yet stylish even while travelling. Meanwhile, the Bangalore Days actress is doing great on a professional front. Her Hindi web-series Breathe: Into the Shadows with Abhishek Bachchan received good reviews on social media. 

Nithya Menen's first look poster from her upcoming social drama, Gamanam was released recently. The actress plays the role of Shailaputri Devi, a classical singer and is set to release in all five languages. The upcoming film is being directed by Sujana Rao. Gamanam also stars Shriya Saran, Shiva Kandukuri, and Priyanka Jawalkar in important roles. Music of the film is given by Maestro Ilaiyaraaja. Nithya, as we all know is not only a big name down South but is also spreading her talent wings in the Hindi film industry as well. 

In August 2019, Nithya had made her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar starrer Mission Mangal. The film also featured talented actors like Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Sharman Joshi among others. 

Meanwhile, check out her airport video below: 

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

You may like these
Nithya Menen to essay the role of a classical singer in Sharwanand's upcoming film Gamanam
Anushka Shetty, Nithya Menen to Sameera Reddy: 5 South Indian actresses who opened up on body shaming & trolls
EXCLUSIVE: Nithya Menen OPENS up on doing Jayalalithaa biopic and comparisons with Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi
Nithya Menen opens up about Dulquer Salmaan and reveals he tried to convince her to get married
EXCLUSIVE: Nithya Menen REACTS to social media debate about South stars not being given their due in Bollywood
Did you know not Keerthy Suresh or Nithya Menen but THIS actress was the first choice for Mahanati?

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement