VIDEO: Paps ask Rashmika Mandanna to take off mask for photos amidst long wait due to Mumbai dust storm

Rashmika Mandanna was spotted at the Versova Jetty in Mumbai on Monday (May 13). The Pushpa actress was seen patiently interacting with the media present there, who informed her they were eagerly waiting for her arrival.

Rashmika Mandanna papped in Mumbai

Actress Rashmika Mandanna fondly called the National Crush was seen at the Versova Jetty in Mumbai last night.

Dressed in high-waist balloon pants with a blue crop top, the Animal actress looked chic as she completed her look with a white jacket and matching sandals. Rashmika had also covered her face with a mask to perhaps avoid focus.

As soon as Rashmika arrived at the spot, she was surrounded by the media already present there.

Paps politely asked her to remove her face mask for pictures as they had been waiting for her amidst the dust storm. Upon hearing that the people had been waiting for her arrival for 2 hours, Mandanna removed her mask and was seen engaging in a fun media interaction.

Check her video below!

Amidst security and her staff, Rashmika Mandanna made her way out of the Versova Jetty.

Rashmika Mandanna on the work front

On the professional front, the actress seems to be on cloud 9 with several exciting projects in the pipeline.

Last seen in Sandeep Vanga’s blockbuster film Animal, Rashmika has six films in hand. Yes, you read that right!

First up is Girlfriend, a female-centric film where she portrays a college student, set to release on May 30, 2024. Following that, she will be seen alongside Allu Arjun in Pushpa 2: The Rule slated for a theatrical release on August 15, this year.

The Geetha Govindam actress has some Bollywood projects too. Mandanna will be seen opposite Vicky Kaushal in Chhava and alongside Salman Khan in Sikandar.

Her other projects include Rainbow, opposite Dev Mohan, and Kubera, a pan-India movie alongside Dhanush.

Rashmika's diverse roles showcase her versatility and rising prominence in the film industry.

