VIDEO: Pawan Kalyan makes a swag entry as he gets papped late night on the sets of Bheemla Nayak

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan was papped in the night as he arrived on the sets of his upcoming film, Bheemla Nayak. One can see in the photos and video, PK makes a powerful entry on the sets. He was seen sporting his signature look in a white kurta with dhoti.

The team has resumed the shoot after a break. The makers of Bheemla Nayak are filming the key sequences involving Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati in Vikarabad. Reportedly, after wrapping up the final schedule of Chandra Sagar directorial, Pawan Kalyan will head for a family vacation.

Talking about Bheemla Nayak, Rana Daggubati will be seen alongside Power Star Pawan Kalyan, in the highly anticipated flick. The film will be hitting the screens as Sankranthi special on January 12, 2022. Nithya Menen and Samyuktha Menon are the female leads.

Saagar K Chandra is helming the project, while Trivikram Srinivas penned screenplay and dialogues. Suryadevara Naga Vamsi is producing the movie on grand scale under Sithara Entertainments.

