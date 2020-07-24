  1. Home
Video: Pawan Kalyan spotted at Nithiin's house ahead of actor's wedding; To skip the occasion for THIS reason?

A video of Vakeel Saab actor stepping out of Nithiin's residence is doing rounds on social media and according to our source, the actor visited to congratulate him as he won't be able to attend the wedding.
Bheeshma actor Nithiin will be tying the knot to his fiancé Shalini Kandakuri on July 26 and the actor recently sent his wedding invite to Pawan Kalyan. Well, the pre-wedding rituals have kick-started and Power Star Pawan Kalyan was spotted at Nithiin's home in Hyderabad today morning. A video of Vakeel Saab actor stepping out of Nithiin's residence is doing rounds on social media and according to our source, the actor visited to congratulate him as he won't be able to attend the wedding. One can notice in the video, Pawan Kalyan is wearing a simple kurta and mundu as he is currently on his yearly spiritual zone. 

Every year, the Telugu star takes a few weeks break and stays at his farmhouse away from the hustle-bustle of the city. He spends most of the time with cows and nature for mind peace. He has been practising Chaturmasya Deeksha for the last two decades, but not many people know about it. He skips eating non-vegetarian food for months and eats a lot of soft food. Also, he eats only one meal a day and after sunset, he takes a little milk and fruits. There are chances that Pawan Kalyan might skip Nithiin and Shalini's wedding as he is currently in his spiritual space. 

Check out Pawan Kalyan's viral video below: 

Meanwhile, Nithiin personally visited Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to invite for the wedding. Celebrities Varun Tej, Trivikram among few others are expected to grace the occasion. 

Nithiin and Shalini got engaged recently and the preparations for the lockdown wedding are in full swing. They are getting married on July 26 at 8:30 pm at Taj Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad. 

