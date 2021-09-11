VIDEO: Pawan Kalyan, Varun Tej & family rush to hospital after Sai Dharam Tej meets with serious bike accident

In an unfortunate turn of events, Telugu actor Sai Dharam Tej met with a serious road accident a few hours ago. According to reports, he is unconscious, and currently admitted to a hospital. Now, actors and family members Pawan Kalyan, Varun Tej, Vaishnav Tej, Niharika, and Sundeep Kishan have rushed to the hospital to see the injured actor.

Sai Dharam Tej met with a road accident on Friday night on Hyderabad’s Cable bridge. Reports say that Tej lost his balance on his sports bike, thus leading to the serious accident. He is reportedly unconscious and will be shifted to Apollo hospital. However, reports mention that fans do not need to worry as doctors are handling the situation.

Sai Dharam Tej’s brother Varun Tej took to Twitter to share the update about the former’s condition and said that he is doing absolutely fine. As soon as they got to know about Sai Dharam Tej’s accident, the industry people wished for the actor’s speedy recovery. Taking to their social media accounts, actors like Ali Reza and Manoj Manchu hoped that Sai recovers soon. Taking to Twitter, Ali Reja wrote, “Just gotta know some unfortunate news about #SaiDharamTej. Let's pray for his speedy recovery. Insha allah. @IamSaiDharamTej". Manoj too tweeted, saying, Mithrama #SaiDharamTej We all are glad u r out of danger. recover fast mithrama … love you”. Fans too are praying for Sai’s speedy and healthy recovery.

@IamSaiDharamTej is doing absolutely fine..

Thanks to each and everyone for your prayers. — Varun Tej Konidela (@IAmVarunTej) September 10, 2021

Just gotta know some unfortunate news about #SaiDharamTej. Let's pray for his speedy recovery.

Insha allah. @IamSaiDharamTej — Ali Reza (@ActorAliReza) September 10, 2021 Mithrama #SaiDharamTej We all are glad u r out of danger recover fast mithrama … love you — Manoj Manchu(@HeroManoj1) September 10, 2021

On the work front, Sai Dharam Tej is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming political drama titled Republic. The film is directed by Deva Katta and features Aishwarya Rajesh as the leading lady. Jagapathi Babu and Ramya Krishnan will appear in pivotal roles.

