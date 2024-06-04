VIDEO: Pawan Kalyan’s wife Anna Lezhneva puts tilak, performs puja; son Akira participates as actor wins from Pithapuram in AP

Power star Pawan Kalyan has managed to emerge victorious in the Andhra Pradesh assembly elections which were held this year. As the actor-turned-politician is set to helm a new responsibility, his wife Anna Lezhneva marks his victory with a traditional tilak on his head.

As Kalyan’s fans and supporters emerged outside his residence, chanting his name, the actor was also given an ‘Aarti’ by his wife. Joining him was also his son Akira Nandan, who stood by his father in the latter’s achievement.

See Pawan Kalyan’s video in front of his residence after victory in Andhra Pradesh