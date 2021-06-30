Video: Pooja Hegde aces a stylish airport look as she heads to Chennai for the shooting of Beast

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Beast has Thalapathy Vijay as the male lead.

A couple of days back Pooja Hegde shared a photo of herself on her Instagram story while revealing that she was preparing for the shooting of her upcoming film Beast with Thalapathy Vijay. Now, the Pan Indian actress was spotted at the airport in a super stylish outfit as she is all set to join the sets of the film. In the video, one can see the Radhe Shyam star in blazers and paired it with co-ord shorts and a white tee.

As she got spotted by the shutter bugs, she posed for them patiently. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Beast is the 65th film of Thalapathy Vijay and it marks the debut collaboration of Pooja with Vijay. The film is bankrolled by Sun Pictures and it has Anirudh Ravichander on board to compose music. On the birthday of Thalapathy Vijay, the makers shared a couple of looks of the actor and it was a huge hit.

Watch the video here:

Apart from Beast, Pooja Hegde will be next seen in Radhe Shyam opposite Prabhas directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. It is slated to release on July 30, 2021. Apart from that, she is also awaiting the release of Most Eligible Bachelor which features Akhil Akkineni as the male lead. The film’s trailer was also received with a positive response. Pooja is a part of the Bollywood movie Cirkus which also stars , Jacqueline Fernandez, and Varun Sharma in the lead roles.

