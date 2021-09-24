VIDEO: Pooja Hegde & Akhil Akkineni birthday surprise for their Most Eligible Bachelor director is unmissable

Pooja Hegde and Akhil Akkineni surprised their Most Eligible Bachelor director Bhaskar on his birthday. The lead actors came down to the studio at midnight and surprised their director, who was working. His reaction to their surprise is indeed unmissable.

Pooja Hegde took to social media and shared a video on how she and Akhil surprised their director on his birthday. In the video, Pooja and Akhil can be seen hugging each other as they went ahead and surprised their director. He can be seen in all smiles and also cut the cake along with them.

Sharing the video, Pooja wrote, 'Here’s wishing Happy Birthday to director garu @baskifilmz and wishing Most Eligible Bachelor a big hit and success !Sending you best wishes, health and good fortune."



Here’s wishing Happy Birthday to director garu @baskifilmz and wishing Most Eligible Bachelor a big hit and success !

Sending you best wishes, health and good fortune #mosteligiblebachelor in theatres from 8th October 2021 pic.twitter.com/sKm4xysgDy — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) September 23, 2021

Akhil also shared a photo with the director to wish the director a happy birthday and wrote, "Was quite a journey for MEB. Will cherish the experience. Wishing my director Baskar garu a very happy birthday. Have a great year ahead."

Also Read: Prabhas & Dulquer Salmaan excited about Naga Chaitanya & Sai Pallavi starrer Love Story’s theatrical release

Most Eligible Bachelor is directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar, who is making a comeback to Telugu cinema after seven years. Touted to be a new-age love story, the film is bankrolled jointly by GA2 Pictures and Vasu Varma. Gopi Sundar is scoring the tunes. The film delayed its release for very long due to Coronavirus as it was postponed twice. Now, it is slated to release in theatres on October 8, 2021.