VIDEO: Pooja Hegde is back in action as she gets papped post workout session

Pooja Hegde has also been reading a lot of books, scripts, listening to music and doing yoga at home to keep herself occupied and positive all the time.
Pooja Hegde post workout session video VIDEO: Pooja Hegde is back in action as she gets papped post workout session
Since things are slowly getting back to normal in Mumbai, celebs are back in action with their gym routine. South and Bollywood beauty Pooja Hegde was spotted today post her workout session. The stunner was seen wearing leggings and a tank top as she got papped while making her way to the car. One can see in the video, the actress sends a cute wave to the paps before getting inside the car. Pooja recently recovered from COVID-19 and since then, she is being regular with her workout. 

She has also been reading a lot of books, scripts, listening to music and doing yoga at home to keep herself occupied and positive all the time. The Radhe Shyam actress is keeping it low and positive amidst the tough situation in the country due to the Pandemic. Meanwhile, post lockdown, Pooja will kickstart shooting for her upcoming mega project opposite Thalapathy Vijay. 

Check out her post gym video below:

On the work front, Pooja is looking forward to the grand release of Radhe Shyam, co-starring Radhe Shyam and Most Eligible Bachelor, co-starring Akhil Akkineni. 

Talking about her upcoming Hindi films, she has Salman Khan starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. and Rohit Shetty's upcoming film Cirkus, co-starring  Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Dhawan and Varun Sharma. 

