Video: Pooja Hegde back to the bay after winning hearts at Cannes 2022; Makes heads turn with off-duty look

Pooja Hegde made her fans proud with her powerful debut at Cannes 2022. The stunner made headlines with every look at the prestigious event. Now, the Radhe Shyam actress is back to the bay. She was captured at the Mumbai airport today and kept her fashion streak on. The star posed in blue denim and an oversized floral blazer.

Pooja Hegde opted for a plunging mini yellow dress and zebra print blazer for the opening night party of the film festival. She tied up the look with wavy tresses and matt makeup. Another stunning look by the Beast star included a beautiful pink sleeveless gown. She also rocked an off-white embellished outfit and for her first look for the second day of the film festival, Pooja Hegde made heads turn in a midi floral dress with a long trail. The actress' closet for Cannes 2022 has effectively cemented her position as a fashionista.

On the film front, Pooja Hedge is ready to strengthen her position in the tinsel town with Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, the sequel of the 2015 outing, Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Following this, she will be seen in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus with Ranveer Singh in the lead.

Now coming to the South, Pooja Hegde will play the leading lady in superstar Mahesh Babu's next with filmmaker Trivikram. The film that was launched in February has been tentatively titled, SSMB28. If reports are to be believed, Sai Pallavi will play Mahesh Babu's sister in SSMB28. However, nothing has been confirmed yet. Backed by S. Radha Krishna under the banner of Haarika and Hassine Creations, the background score and songs of the venture have been composed by S Thaman.

Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde last appeared on the silver screens in Vijay Thalapathy's action drama, Beast which received a mixed response from the audience.

