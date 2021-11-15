VIDEO: Pooja Hegde dancing to pop music in a bikini while on a holiday in Maldives issa a vibe

Pooja Hegde is currently holidaying and she seems to be having a gala time in the Maldives. From enjoying breakfast in the pool to dancing in a bikini, Pooja is 'Vibin and thrivin'. The Radhe Shyam actress has shared a couple of photos and videos from her dreamy vacation and it might leave you green with envy.

One can see, Pooja Hegde is dancing to pop music in a bikini while on a holiday in the Maldives and she is clearly living her life to the fullest. The stunner is on a much-needed break after wrapping up shooting of her upcoming projects. She had been moving city to city only to complete the shoots of her upcoming big-budget projects.

Check out her latest video from the Maldives below:

After wrapping up an important schedule of Beast, co-starring Thalapathy Vijay, Pooja Hegde headed directly to the Maldives for a holiday.

She will soon kickstart shooting for her new film with Mahesh Babu and Trivikram. The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actress also has Acharya and Radhe Shyam, which will release in early 2022.

Radhe Shyam is releasing on 14 January 2022 while Chiranjeevi's Acharya releases in theatres on February 4, 2022.