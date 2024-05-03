VIDEO: Pooja Hegde drives her car home after script reading session; sports a comfy look

Pooja Hegde has been killing the fashion game lately with her trendsetting looks. The actress stole the show again with her cozy casual summer look as she was spotted in Mumbai approaching her car.

Pooja Hegde rocks casual chic look in Mumbai

In a recent video shared online, Pooja can be seen wearing a casual white tee with blue denim jeans. The actress kept it interesting with the accessories, sporting golden earrings, bangles, and a stylish handbag.

Pooja was spotted rocking a casual chic look as she posed for the shutterbugs before stepping into the driver’s seat for a spin in her vehicle.

Pooja Hegde's shift from South films to Bollywood

Pooja Hegde, who initially made her debut in Tamil cinema with Mugamoodi, followed by Oka Laila Kosam in Tollywood has slowly moved up the ranks in the Indian Film Industry. The actress has featured in several notable South films over the years, recently also making her mark in Bollywood with the Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Due to her recent switch from South films to Hindi movies, the actress these days can be spotted in Mumbai more frequently.

Pooja Hegde on the work front

Pooja Hegde’s last South release was the Prabhas starrer Radhe Shyam. The film was released with massive expectations but failed to please the audiences. However, her performance was duly appreciated.

Talking about Pooja Hegde’s Bollywood ventures, the actress was last seen in the Rohit Shetty directorial Cirkus opposite Ranveer Singh. The film was heavily criticized for its lackluster narration.

Pooja made a grand entry into Bollywood with the Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, directed by Farhad Samji. The film was a remake of the Tamil movie Veeram starring Ajith in the lead role.

Pooja Hegde’s upcoming movies

Pooja Hegde will next star in the film Deva opposite Shahid Kapoor. The film has been written by Bobby-Sanjay and directed by Rosshan Andrrews. Deva promises to be a high-octane action thriller, produced by Roy Kapur Films and Zee Studios.

Following this, the actress will also be seen in the film Sanki, starring Ahan Shetty in the lead role. The film will be written and directed by Adnan A. Shaikh and Yasir Jah and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the Nadiadwala Grandson’s Entertainment banner. The film is scheduled to hit the big screens on Valentine’s Day 2025.

