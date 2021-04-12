  1. Home
  2. entertainment

VIDEO: Pooja Hegde wishes she could hug her followers; Does THIS instead & helps us kickstart the week

Pooja Hegde will be next seen in the pan Indian film Radhe Shyam with Prabhas directed by Radha Krishna Kumar.
4924 reads Mumbai
VIDEO: Pooja Hegde wishes she could hug her followers; Does THIS instead & helps us kickstart the week
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Credits :Twitter

You may like these
PICS: Pooja Hegde looks stunning in a monochromatic outfit as she gets papped after dubbing session
Pooja Hegde says she is a big fan of popular sitcom Friends; Watch VIDEO as she enjoys the show with popcorn
PHOTOS: Vijay Deverakonda sports an all black look at gym; Pooja Hegde gets papped in Mumbai
WATCH: Pooja Hegde's stunning transformation in THESE 2 looks set the temperatures soaring
PHOTOS: Pooja Hegde's boho satin jumpsuit look for summer is chic and steal worthy
Kajal Aggarwal to Pooja Hegde; 5 South divas showed us to amp up the look with THIS budget friendly accessory