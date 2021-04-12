VIDEO: Pooja Hegde wishes she could hug her followers; Does THIS instead & helps us kickstart the week

Pooja Hegde has been more active than ever on social media these days. With photos and adorable videos, the queen of expressions has been taking the internet by storm with her new social media posts every day. In her latest post, the pan Indian actress has expressed how she wishes to hug her followers and came up with an instant solution for the same. Hugging her pillow, she shared a video and sent virtual hugs to her fans and followers.

In the video, Pooja Hegde says, “I wish I could hug you right now, but I cannot. So I am sending you this video”. The diva has indeed made our day and helped us to kickstart the week beating the Monday morning blues. Before this, the Ala Vaikunthapuramloo actress shared a video of herself watching the popular sitcom Friends and expressed how she is a big fan of the series.

This one’s for you.... pic.twitter.com/dP50BSCBUW

— Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) April 11, 2021