VIDEO: Pooja Hegde's die hard fan sleeps on the road for 5 days; Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo star gets overwhelmed

One of the most popular actresses currently in southern cinema, Pooja Hegde is winning the hearts of the audience. The actress is basking in the success of her recently released film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo starring Allu Arjun in the male lead. The film opened to a massive response from the audience and critics alike. The Trivikram Srinivas directorial is minting big numbers at the box office. Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde recently met with a crazy fan who was waiting for 5 days to see her in Mumbai. Taking to Instagram, Pooja Hegde shared about how she was overwhelmed with the gesture of her die-hard fan but was equally upset with the fans going through so much trouble.

Sharing about it on social media, Pooja Hegde wrote, "Bhaskar Rao thank you for coming all the way to Bombay and waiting for 5 days to see me. I am so touched but it also saddens me to see my fans going through so much trouble to do so.I would NEVER want to see you’ll sleeping on the road in order to do so.I promise you, I feel your love from wherever u’ll are, you’ll are my strength. LOVE YOU’LL. #bestfansever #touched #grateful."

Recently, in an interaction with the media down South over the success of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Pooja Hegde said, "I am not counting. I am concentrating on my work — as I keep an eye on everything I do — ensuring everything is in place, script and performance, etc."

