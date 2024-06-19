VIDEO: Prabhas clicked at Hyderabad airport amidst high security as he leaves for Mumbai ahead of Kalki 2898 AD’s release

As the release date of Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD draws near, anticipation for the film has reached unprecedented heights. The whole nation is waiting to see the exceptional star cast create pure magic under the direction of Nag Ashwin on the silver screen.

Ahead of the film’s release, Prabhas was snapped at the Hyderabad airport, leaving for Mumbai for a promotional event.

Prabhas leaves for Mumbai ahead of Kalki 2898 AD promotions

While just a few days are left before the release of the most awaited film of this year, Kalki 2898 AD, the promotional campaign for the film is all set to kick off in Mumbai.

Prabhas was snapped at the Hyderabad airport while departing for Mumbai. The superstar was snapped in his usual laid-back yet dashing airport look. Clad in a green kurta underneath a black jacket and grey pants, Prabhas looked super cool.

The Baahubali actor, along with the team of his upcoming film, will be clicked at a promotional event in the city today (June 19). He is even expected to interact with the media and share experiences and insights about the project.

The news was confirmed by the Kalki 2898 AD’s production team on Twitter. Announcing the news, they wrote, “Team #Kalki2898AD arrives in Mumbai for a grand pre-release event!!!Today from 6PM onwards.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the makers of Kalki 2898 AD unveiled the banger track from the film featuring the rebel star with none other than Dijlit Dosanjh. The song has been well-received by the audience who seems to be impressed with the never-seen-before combo and the music.

Check out the Bhairava anthem below:

More About Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD is an upcoming sci-fi starring Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone in crucial roles. The film is written and directed by renowned filmmaker Nag Ashwin and produced by Swapna C. Dutt and Aswini C. Dutt under the Vyjayanthi Movies banner.

Judging from the film’s trailer, the plot of Kalki 2898 AD is set in the futuristic city of Kasi, the last standing city in the world. It is a world where there are bounty hunters, missions, and high stakes. Everything changes when a force that has been silent for over 1000 years awakens again.

Advertisement

The film is all set to hit the big screens on June 27, 2024, in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. So, you better book your calendars to catch the film's first day first show!

ALSO READ: Did you know Baahubali actor Anushka Shetty suffers from rare laughing condition? Here's everything about it