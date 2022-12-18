VIDEO: Prabhas REVEALS his wedding plans and it is connected to Salman Khan
Balayya also pulled Prabhas' leg over his dating rumours with actresses Anushka Shetty and Kriti Sanon on Unstoppable with NBK 2.
On Nandamuri Balakrishna's chat show, Unstoppable with NBK 2, Prabhas was once again asked about his love life and marriage plans. However, he dodged the question in the funniest way possible. Balayya asked him when he will get married, and to this, Prabhas replied, "I think I should say after Salman Khan," and laughed out loud.
The speculations regarding Prabhas' marriage have always been the talk of the town. Prabhas is currently India's one of the biggest Pan-India superstars and the most eligible bachelor in the Telugu film industry. From Anushka Shetty to Kriti Sanon, he has been paired with almost every top actress. However, the actor always strongly denied the relationship rumours.
On a related note, recently Kriti Sanon slammed rumours of her planning to get married to her Adipurush co-star Prabhas. It all started after Varun Dhawan joked about it on a reality show.
Kriti then decided to clarify the same and wrote on Instagram, "It's neither pyaar (love), nor PR.. our Bhediya just went a little too wild on a reality show. And his fun banter lead to some Howl-arious rumours (woman facepalming emoji)."Coming back to Unstoppable with NBK 2, for the first time ever, the audience will get to witness a never seen side of Saaho actor Prabhas.
Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Balayya pulled Prabhas' leg over his dating rumours with actresses Anushka Shetty and Kriti Sanon.
Unstoppable with NBK 2 ft. Prabhas and Gopichand premieres on December 30!
