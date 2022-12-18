VIDEO: Prabhas REVEALS his wedding plans and it is connected to Salman Khan

On Nandamuri Balakrishna's chat show, Unstoppable with NBK 2, Prabhas was once again asked about his love life and marriage plans. However, he dodged the question in the funniest way possible. Balayya asked him when he will get married, and to this, Prabhas replied, "I think I should say after Salman Khan," and laughed out loud.

The speculations regarding Prabhas' marriage have always been the talk of the town. Prabhas is currently India's one of the biggest Pan-India superstars and the most eligible bachelor in the Telugu film industry. From Anushka Shetty to Kriti Sanon, he has been paired with almost every top actress. However, the actor always strongly denied the relationship rumours.