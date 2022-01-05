VIDEO: Prabhas waves at fans as they mob around him & his car amidst Radhe Shyam postponement

It is a rare occasion when Prabhas makes a public appearance and today happened to be the day. He was spotted outside late Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry's house and fans went berserk seeing him. Prabhas can be seen walking with his security and hundreds of his fans can be seen gathered and kept shouting as he waved at them. Fans also mobbed his swanky car as they tried to get a glimpse of the star.

The paparazzi also captured Prabhas as he made a grand public appearance amidst his much-awaited pan-Indian movie Radhe Shyam being postponed. The actor looks super cool in his casual attire and signature beanie.

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's Radhe Shyam movie, which was scheduled to hit the theatres on January 14, 2021, got postponed indefinitely due to the ongoing covid surge. The makers shared a statement to announce this news on social media, which read, “We have been trying our best for the past few days but considering the growing cases of Omicron variant it looks like we will have to wait for our labour of love to get to the big screens. Radhe Shyam is a story about love vs destiny and we are sure that your love will help us rise over these tough times together. Will see you in cinemas soon."

Fans all over the nation are hugely disappointed over this news but due to the sudden surge with the Omicron virus and lockdown in most states, the team of Radhe Shyam decided to postpone it.

