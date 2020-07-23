VIDEO: Prithviraj Sukumaran and Dulquer Salmaan's cars allegedly spotted racing in Kerala; Cops initiate probe

However, officials stated that there has been no proven evidence that the cars were overspending.

The Motor Vehicles Department of Kerala has initiated a probe after a video of cars owned Mollywood actors Prithviraj Sukumaran and Dulquer Salmaan allegedly racing on the road in Kottayam-Kochi surfaced on social media. According to The News Minute, officials stated that there has been no proven evidence that the cars were overspending. In the viral video, two men can be seen chasing three cars with their bikes. All the three cars are high-end luxury cars - a Lamborghini, a silver Porsche, and a red Porsche.

Apparently, the two men on the bike chased the cars to take photographs with the actors. The men can be seen calling out the actors' names towards the end. However, neither Pruthviraj nor Dulquer was seen in the video. “From the video, it doesn't look like the cars were over speeding, but the two men on bike were definitely overspeeding trying to catch up with the cars,” The News Minute quoted Rajeev Puthalath, Joint Transport Commissioner as saying.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dulquer Salmaan will be next seen in Hey Sinamika along with Aditi Rao Hydari and Kajal Aggarwal. Prithviraj, on the other hand, has three films in his kitty. The historical flick from the pre-independence era titled Vaariyamkunan will have him playing the role of Variyamkunnath Kunjahammed Haji, a rebel leader from Kerala, who was the face of the 1921 Malabar revolution. The other two movies are Blessy’s Aadujeevitham and Shaji Kailas’s Kaduva.

