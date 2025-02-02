VIDEO: Priyanka Chopra takes a break from Mahesh Babu co-starrer SSMB29 shoot as she heads to Mumbai for her brother's wedding

Priyanka Chopra was recently spotted at the Hyderabad airport as she headed to Mumbai for her brother's wedding.

By Anjali Choudhury
Published on Feb 02, 2025  |  02:42 PM IST |  328
Siddharth Chopra on IG, Kamlesh Nand
VIDEO: Priyanka Chopra takes a break from SSMB29 shoot as she leaves for brother's wedding (PC: Siddharth Chopra on IG, Kamlesh Nand)

Priyanka Chopra was recently spotted by paparazzi at the Hyderabad airport as she headed to Mumbai for her brother Siddharth Chopra's wedding. The actress took a break from her busy SSMB29 schedule to attend the festivities on February 2. Priyanka chose an all-white outfit for her airport outing.

Take a look at the video below:


