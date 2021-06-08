VIDEO: Raashii Khanna starts #BeTheMiracle initiative: Ground reality of people suffering is heartbreaking

Actor Raashii Khanna has swung into action to help the poor families who are worst affected by the lockdown.

After Rashmika Mandanna, Raashii Khanna has taken up an initiative called, #BeTheMiracle to help the people suffering due to lockdown. The actress took to social media and shared a video of the same revealing the ground reality of people suffering without food. Talking about the initiative, Raashii Khanna shares, "The ground reality of people suffering through the pandemic is heartbreaking. #BeTheMiracle is my way of doing as much as I can for them."

இரண்டாவது அலையின் போது, மேலும் மேலும் பல குடும்பங்கள் பசியுடன் போராடிக் கொண்டிருக்கின்றன. Mவெறும் ரூபாய் 40க்கு ரோட்டி வங்கி இன்னும் ஒரு பசித்த வயிற்றுக்கு உணவளிக்க உதவலாம்.ரோட்டி வங்கி செய்யும் அற்புதமான பணியை நான் ஆதரிக்கிறேன். pic.twitter.com/yftS9KNPdO — Raashii Khanna (@RaashiiKhanna_) June 8, 2021

On the work front, Raashii will be seen alongside Naga Chaitanya in their upcoming film, Thank You. Directed by Vikram Kumar, the film is said to be a romantic entertainer.

She will also be seen opposite in a web series headed by director duo, Raj and DK.

