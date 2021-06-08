  1. Home
VIDEO: Raashii Khanna starts #BeTheMiracle initiative: Ground reality of people suffering is heartbreaking

Actor Raashii Khanna has swung into action to help the poor families who are worst affected by the lockdown.
Mumbai
After Rashmika Mandanna, Raashii Khanna has taken up an initiative called, #BeTheMiracle to help the people suffering due to lockdown. The actress took to social media and shared a video of the same revealing the ground reality of people suffering without food. Talking about the initiative, Raashii Khanna shares, "The ground reality of people suffering through the pandemic is heartbreaking. #BeTheMiracle is my way of doing as much as I can for them." 

Actor Raashii Khanna has swung into action to help the poor families who are worst affected by the lockdown. The actress along with her team is actively working to help people in need during the ongoing crisis. Her team has documented a video showing the ground reality hoping that it will encourage people to come forward and help. 

Take a look below:

On the work front, Raashii will be seen alongside Naga Chaitanya in their upcoming film, Thank You. Directed by Vikram Kumar, the film is said to be a romantic entertainer. 

She will also be seen opposite Shahid Kapoor in a web series headed by director duo, Raj and DK. 

Also Read: Rakul Preet Singh calls Samantha Akkineni 'fire girl' & tells her to 'take a bow' for her The Family Man 2 act

Credits :Twitter

