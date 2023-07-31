VIDEO: Rajinikanth flies economy ahead of Jailer release; interacts with passengers without starry tantrums

When we talk about actors with the biggest stardoms, Rajinikanth is one of the first names that pop into our heads. Why would this not be the case? The actor has a loyal fan following and has continued to maintain this incomparable fan following for decades now. There have been several incidents of fans getting excited when they come into contact with Rajinikanth.

Recently, such a fan moment happened again when the legendary actor was on a plane, and his co-passengers were more than excited to have Rajinikanth travel with them.

Co-passengers are beyond excited after spotting Rajinikanth on their plane

The video of fans getting excited to see Rajinikanth is going viral on the internet

The video showed Rajinikanth entering the plane and his fellow passengers getting excited to meet the legend. It was great to see the candid moment, and it was once again a moment that showcases the absolute hysteria the actor creates even to this day.

Decades into his incomparable career, Rajinikanth still creates euphoria whenever a film of his is released. The actor is anticipating the release of Nelson Dilipkumar's Jailer. The film is expected to finally be one that revives the actor’s career after a series of not-so-successful films.

On the professional front

After the release of Jailer, Rajinikanth is expected to collaborate with Lokesh Kanagaraj soon enough. Even before that, he has plenty of films lined up and has no plans to slow down anytime soon. Rajinikanth is an actor who started his career in the 70s, 1975, to be exact. His rise to stardom, then superstardom, and then demi-god status has been spoken about time and again.

Rajinikanth is more than an actor for his loyal fans, many of whom have followed him for decades now and some even since his debut. His fans have refused to move on, even when other stars and superstars have come into the picture. Therefore, let's hope the superstar will make all of his loyal fans proud with Jailer. Hopefully, the film will be as big of a success as its songs have been.

ALSO READ: PICS: Samantha's quick guide to explore Bali and beyond; From swinging across a lake to yummy smoothie bowls