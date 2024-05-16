VIDEO: Rajinikanth gets emotional remembering Thai Veedu co-star late Captain Vijayakanth

Rajinikanth paid tribute to his close friend, the late Vijayakanth, in a heartfelt video that quickly spread across social media. The iconic actor expressed his appreciation to the government for recognizing Captain Vijay's contributions with the esteemed Padma Bhushan Award.

Rajinikanth's video message on Vijayakanth's Padma Bhushan Award goes viral

Veteran Tamil actor and Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam founder-leader Vijayakanth passed away on 28 December, last year. However, the great leader still lives in the hearts of many who remember him for his immense contribution to cinema and politics.

On a similar note, Rajinikanth was seen remembering the Ramana actor in a video that has now gone viral on social media. The video was posted on X ( Formerly called Twitter) by Captain News. The news portal was founded and is owned by late Vijayakanth and his family.

In the video, the Thalaivar 171 said, "The central government honored late actor and my friend, Vijayakanth, with Padma Bhushan. The Padma 2024 books will have his history and it's a celebratory occasion. It's also a top honor for him. I cannot fathom that Vijayakanth is still not with us. He came, achieved a lot, and left us all. We can never see anyone like him. I miss him dearly. Our Captain was a Madurai veeran (warrior). Thank you."

The Indian government announced the recipients of the Padma Award 2024 on the eve of Republic Day, this year. Shri Vijaykanth was one of the 132 winners. The list included 5 Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan, and 110 Padma Shri Awards.

On May 9, Vijayakanth’s wife Premalatha and his son received the Padma Bhushan Award on behalf of the late leader. President Droupadi Murmu presented the prestigious award to Premalatha.

Film stars have expressed their appreciation for Vijayakanth's Padma Bhushan award, and Rajinikanth is the latest to do so.

Rajinikanth on the work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajinikanth has recently completed filming for his upcoming movie Vettaiyan. Written and directed by T. J. Gnanavel, the action drama follows a retired police officer as he fights against the system. Vettaiyan will also feature Dushara Vijayan, Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, and Sharwanand among others in pivotal roles.

As per reports, the Lingaa actor will start shooting for Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie with Shruti Haasan after a short break.

