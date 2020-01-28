VIDEO: Rajinikanth spotted at Bandipur National Park for Man vs Wild shoot with Bear Grylls

The shooting of Man vs Wild with Bear Grylls started at Bandipur National Park, Karnataka. A video of Rajinikanth on the location as he arrived for the shoot has surfaced on Twitter.

One can see in the video, Rajinikanth along with the police officials at Bandipur National Park for the shooting of Man Vs Wild with Bear Grylls. It was once a private hunting reserve for the Maharaja of Mysore but has now been upgraded to Bandipur Tiger Reserve. PM Modi featured with Bear Grylls on the show that was aired on 12 August 2019. Petta star Rajinikanth is one of the biggest and highest-paid stars of the country and it remains to see what if the audience gets to see his never seen side on the show.

The news about Rajinikanth shooting for Man Vs Wild has taken over social media. Fans can't keep calm to know what's in the stores.

Talking about his upcoming film, Rajinikanth has already wrapped a major part of Thalaivar 168. The film also features Khushbu Sundar, Meena, Keerthy Suresh, Prakash Raj, Soori and Sathish in important roles. Keerthy will be seen playing the role of Rajinikanth's sister in the upcoming untitled film.

