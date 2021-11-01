VIDEO: Rajinikanth welcomed home with arti by wife Latha after heart surgery

Rajinikanth welcomed home by wife Latha
VIDEO: Rajinikanth welcomed home with arti by wife Latha after heart surgery
Rajinikanth, who recently underwent heart surgery in the hospital, has returned home after three days. The Superstar was welcomed home by his wife Latha with aarti. He can be seen walking from the car with his daughter Soundarya and wife welcoming him back home in all happy smiles.

Rajinikanth was at the Kauvery hospital for three days as he underwent Carotid artery revascularization process. Though at first, his family stated that it was a regular check-up, later the hospital team released a statement saying he was brought to the hospital after feeling giddiness and had undergone successful heart surgery.

Rajnikanth posted a picture of him in his house and tweeted it with the caption, “Returned home”, followed by a folded hands emoji.

Rajinikanth also thanked his fans via his daughter's recently launched voice-based social media app. Treatment is over, I'm doing well. I've returned home tonight. I thank everyone who prayed for my health and everyone who enquired about my health. Thank you", he said.

 

A few days back, Rajnikanth received the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award in New Delhi for his outstanding contribution to Indian cinema. 

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth's much-awaited film Annaatthe is gearing up for the big release for Diwali 2021. The actor recently watched the movie with his grandson Yathra and Linga. Directed by Siruthai Siva, the film stars Nayanthara in the lead role.

