VIDEO: Rajinikanth's fans go berserk at the airport as he returns from US after his health checkup

Rajinikanth is back home from his routine health check-up and was spotted at Chennai airport late in the night.

Superstar Rajinikanth jetted off to the US last month for his annual health check-up with daughter Aishwarya Dhanush. He left Chennai on June 19 and was also spotted later outside Mayo Clinic medical centre in Florida. Well, Rajinikanth is back home and was spotted at Chennai airport late in the night. A video of him greeting his fans while making his way inside the car has surfaced on social media. One can see in the video, the Kala actor is sporting a blue shirt and denim jeans with a cap and white shoes.

Rajinikanth's fans went berserk at the airport as they recorded videos and clicked photos of their favourite actor. The superstar travels to the USA every year for his routine medical check-up. However, he missed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, upon Rajinikanth’s return from the US, reportedly, the makers of his next film are set to make a big announcement. For now, all the eyes are on his much-anticipated film Annaatthe!

Directed by Siva and produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner Sun Pictures, Annaatthe stars Meena, Khushbu, Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh in the female lead roles while and Jackie Shroff, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj and Vela Ramamoorthy will be seen in prominent roles.

Music by D. Imman while cinematography and editing by Vetri and Ruben respectively, the film is scheduled to release on the occasion of Diwali, November 4, 2021.

