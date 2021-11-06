VIDEO: Rakul Preet Singh is all set to make a stylish entry into 2022 in a chic purple co ord set

Rakul Preet Singh is gearing up for 2022 with a brand new stunning look and we are all in awe of her. As the year is coming to an end with just two months left in 2020, Rakul Preet Singh's chic look will get you excited for next year.

Rakul Preet Singh took to Instagram and shared a video to share her excitement for the new year. Sporting a purple co-ord set with a beige bag, cool gears and black pumps, Rakul is a total inspo for New Year’s night. Her whole look with stunning pose and expression is setting all the attention right on point for 2022.

Sharing the video, the Check actress wrote, "I am new year ready ! Are you." With this latest fashion reel video, Rakul Preet Singh has yet again proved that she is one of the most stylish actresses in the film industry. She is slaying it again and how!

Rakul Preet Singh is an absolute fashionista. The actor, when not playing characters for the screen, is often seen posing pretty in stylish attires for fashion photoshoots. The actress can do both ethnic attires with elegance and casual Western ones with a touch of sass.

Also Read: Rakul Preet Singh's blazing red pantsuit is the perfect pick to take from desk to dinner & mean business

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rakul is awaiting the release of her Tamil movies Ayalaan with Sivakarthikeyan, which is yet to announce an official release date. She also has another big-budget Tamil movie Indian 2 alongside Kamal Haasan.