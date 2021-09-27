VIDEO: Rakul Preet Singh gives fashion cues as she flaunts stylish outfits & toned body

Rakul Preet Singh, the popular South and Bollywood actress, is also known as a fashion diva and fitness freak. Be it at the gym or on the gram, the actress makes sure to leave everyone in awe with her utter beauty and stylish outfits. Rakul has yet again treated us with stunning looks, which give out major fashion cues.

Rakul Preet Singh took to social media and shared a reel video, with an apt caption, which totally defines her. In the video, she can be seen slaying every look with so much confidence and aura as she flaunted different looks, which are minimal yet stylish in every way possible. Well, the first outfit, Rakul flaunted her bodycon black dress and showed why every woman should have an LBD in the closet. The actress's next outfit is all about keeping it in a splash of nude and adding oomph to the look. Last but not least, Rakul styled her basic blue jeans with a crop top and shelled out casual day out the dressing.

Sharing the video, Rakul added a caption, which says, "Inhale fashion exhale style." We totally love Rakul's new type of yoga as it is all about fashion.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH VIDEO​

Also Read: Shahid Kapoor wants to work with Samantha Akkineni next?

On the work front, Rakul is awaiting the release of her Tamil movies Ayalaan opposite Sivakarthikeyan and Indian 2 alongside Kamal Haasan. She is currently filming for three Bollywood projects including Mayday alongside and Amitabh Bachchan, Thank God with Ajay Devgn and Siddharth Malhotra, Attack opposite John Abraham.