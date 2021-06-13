VIDEO: Rakul Preet Singh keeps it simple in kurta palazzo set as she gets papped in Mumbai

Rakul Preet Singh has yet again flaunted her undying love for kurta set and she looks pretty. Check out her latest video below.

As Mumbai sees a slight relaxation in lockdown curbs, even celebs are getting back to their routine. Rakul Preet Singh was spotted today in Mumbai as she was heading for a script reading session. The stunner has yet again flaunted her undying love for kurta set and she looks pretty. One can see in the video, Rakul is wearing a white on white palazzo set with her hair tied in a ponytail. The actress waved to the paps before making her way for a meeting. Well, kurta set is Rakul's go-to look and the actress slays in it like no other.

Be it for her gym look or red carpet appearance, Rakul has always managed to grab our attention for fashion choices. Her social media is full of all things fashion and fitness. Even for her skin, the actress only swears by natural home remedies. She swears by 2 things- working out and eating right. "If you eat a lot of processed food, it's going to show on your skin," the actress had said in an interview with Pinkvilla.

On the work front, the actress is occupied with a few Bollywood and South projects. She will be seen in Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2. The film is directed by Shankar.

Besides this, Rakul has two Bollywood films in the pipeline. Sardar Ka Grandson alongside got released recently and it received positive reviews. She will soon be seen sharing screen space with John Abraham in their upcoming film titled, Attack. It also stars Jacqueline Fernandez in a pivotal role.

Ahead of lockdown, Rakul was shooting for MayDay co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and .

Also Read: Keerthy Suresh looks magical in botanical printed dress underneath Bougainvillea cover; SEE PHOTO

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×