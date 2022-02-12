VIDEO: Ram Charan and furry friend Brat return home after a trip to Mumbai

Ram Charan was recently in Mumbai for work and now has retuned home. But guess who accompanied the RRR star during his way back. He travelled with his Jack Russell Terrier, Brat. The two buddies were captured during their car ride. While the actor was holding his furry friend, Brat was enjoying the outside breeze.

A few hours back, Ram Charan was spotted by the paparazzi outside a dubbing studio in Bandra . The star looked dapper in a black sweatshirt with a large teddy bear printed on it. He paired it with black trousers and completed his look with white shoes. He was his usual charming self as he posed for shutterbugs.

Ram Charan and his better half Upasana Kamineni were recently papped at ace designer Manish Malhotra’s house . The couple went to the designer’s house for an informal get-together. Their video garnered a lot of momentum on social media. Fans were in awe of the stylish couple.

In the meantime, Ram Charan fans are eagerly waiting for his upcoming magnum opus RRR alongside Jr NTR. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the story of the film revolves around two Indian revolutionaries. The film will be out on 25 March. The periodic drama has an ensemble cast with Ajay Devgn and Olivia Morris in key roles and Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson and Shriya Saran in ancillary parts The actor will also reunite with Pushpa director Sukumar. The untitled film will mark their second collaboration together after the 2018 film Rangasthalam.