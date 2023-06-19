VIDEO: Ram Charan and Upasana receive special gift just before the birth of their first child, it’s priceless

Ram Charan and his wife, Upasana Kamineni, are awaiting the birth of their baby. The couple couldn’t contain their happiness throughout the pregnancy, as evident from the heartwarming tidbits they shared through social media. Upasana hasn’t shied away from sharing her pregnancy journey, and it has been truly a delight to witness for the fans. Now, the couple, in a joint Instagram post has shared a tune that has been created for their child.

A tune created for Ram Charan-Upasana’s child

The tune shared as a reel by the couple came along with a note that said, "this tune is granted universal use to bring happiness, joy, and a positive impact to children across the world"

The tune was created by music composer and singer Kaala Bhairava. The composer has lent his voice to Naatu Naatu from RRR, which the Chirutha actor has acted in.

The caption along with the post read, "Thank you @kaalabhairava7 , for creating this tune for us. We are sure this melody will bring happiness and joy to millions of children across the globe.."

Check out the video here:

The couple is very excited for the birth of their first child. Even though the music was created for their child, the couple very sweetly decided to share it with the world. The tune already has many people fawning over it, and rightfully so, as it is soothing and enchanting, to say the least. Many have been listening to the music on loop since it came out, conveying the power that music holds

Anyway, it is truly sweet for the couple to share the tune with the rest of the world and let everyone in on their happiness.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan and Upasana tied the knot in 2012. The couple had been friends since both were in school before eventually falling in love. Over the years, they have become one of the most beloved couples in all of Telugu cinema. The news of their parenthood was celebrated all over social media by fans.

