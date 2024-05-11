Ahead of the fourth phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the campaigns have been going strong across the country, especially in Andhra Pradesh. For the unaware, actor and Jana Sena party leader Pawan Kalyan is contesting in the Pithapuram region in AP. Several celebrities including Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, and cricketer Hanuma Vihari have all extended their support for Pawan Kalyan ahead of the elections on May 13th.

Now, Pawan Kalyan’s nephew and Global star Ram Charan has personally extended his support to the Jana Sena leader by physically being present in Pithapuram to campaign for his uncle.

In a video that is going viral on social media, Ram Charan can be seen standing side by side with Pawan Kalyan as they interact with a massive crowd at Pithapuram. In the video shared online, Pawan Kalyan is seen embracing Ram Charan warmly, expressing his affection towards his nephew.

Ram Charan campaigns for Pawan Kalyan ahead of AP elections

The bond shared between Ram Charan and Pawan Kalyan is something that many dream of. It is a bond filled with respect, love, and admiration for each other, something that is evidently visible in their interactions offscreen.

Pawan Kalyan on the work front

While the focus right now is currently on Pawan Kalyan’s political career, let us take a look at the actor’s commitments in the Telugu Film Industry. Despite having a hectic schedule due to his Jana Sena Party (JSP) commitments, he has quite a few interesting projects lined up ahead of him.

He will next be seen in the film OG, written and directed by Sujeeth and produced by D.V.V. Danayya under the D.V.V. Entertainments banner. The ‘Hungry Cheetah’ first glimpse from OG has created tremendous hype among film fans.

Glimpse from Pawan Kalyan starrer OG:

Apart from OG, Pawan Kalyan will also be seen in the film Ustaad Bhagat Singh, written and directed by Harish Shankar. The film marks the second collaboration between Harish Shankar and Pawan Kalyan after their highly successful venture Gabbar Singh. Following this, Pawan Kalyan will be seen in the period action drama Hari Hara Veera Mallu Part 1: Sword vs Spirit, where he will essay the role of a brave warrior.

Watch the Hari Hara Veera Mallu Part 1 teaser:

ALSO READ: BUZZ: Superstar duo Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan to share screen in Vishwambhara