VIDEO: Ram Charan clicked at Hyderabad airport; flaunts his new look for Game Changer

Ram Charan was spotted at the Hyderabad airport today in his Game Changer look. The actor was shooting for the S Shankar-directed Game Changer in Begumpet, Hyderabad, for the last few days. The RRR actor has now left the city and was spotted at the airport in an all-black look.

Ram Charan oozes charm as he gets spotted at the Hyderabad airport

Ram Charan will appear in a mustache look in S Shankar's heavily anticipated Game Changer

Ram Charan was clicked at the airport as he flaunted his Game Changer look. The actor had been shooting for Game Changer for the past few days, and the film’s team had even celebrated S Shankar’s birthday on the movie sets. As per the reports that have been coming out, Ram Charan will apparently have seven different getups in the movie. His mustache look may very well be just one of the looks of the actor in the film.

S Shankar usually showcases his main leads in more than one getup in his movies, and it looks like Game Changer will not be any different. Even though Shankar’s 60th birthday is today, the Game Changer team celebrated the filmmaker’s big day yesterday itself. Several pictures and videos from the celebrations on set went viral on social media.

After the monstrous success of S S Rajamouli’s RRR, Ram Charan will be looking forward to delivering another big hit with Game Changer. The film also stars Kiara Advani alongside him. Ram Charan is in a great phase, both professionally and personally, at the moment. Earlier this year, he and his wife Upasana had their first child, Klin Kaara Konidela.

