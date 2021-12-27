VIDEO: Ram Charan describes Samantha in just 3 words; Actress's REACTION is unmissable

Ram Charan is currently busy promoting his upcoming pan-Indian film RRR, with Jr NTR and director SS Rajamouli. In an interview, the actor described his Rangasthalam co-star Samantha Ruth Prabhu with a few kind words. Soon enough, as the clip of Charan speaking about Samantha went viral, she reacted too and it is unmissable.

Ram Charan in an interview described Samantha as 'comeback', 'stronger' and 'bigger.' A clip of the same has surfaced on social media and also reached the eyes of Samantha. The actress reacted and showered hearts to Charan for saying such kind words.

It is to be noted that Ram Charan and Samantha have worked together on a blockbuster film Rangasthalam, directed by Sukumar. Their chemistry mesmerised the audience and hit the right chord about Sam and Charan's friendship too.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan's RRR featuring Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, and Alia Bhatt is scheduled to release on January 7, 2022. RRR is a fictional story about two legendary revolutionaries and it also features Shriya Saran and Alison Doody, among many others in pivotal roles. While some reports claimed that RRR will postpone due to the Omicron virus but makers have clearly stated 'no.'

Samantha has wrapped up shooting the first schedule of her upcoming film Yashoda, directed by Hari and Harish. ​Yashoda also features actors Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Unni Mukundan in pivotal roles. The second schedule will commence from January 3 and go on till January 12.