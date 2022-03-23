VIDEO: Ram Charan is happiest as he returns home & reunites with his dog Rhyme after RRR promotions

Ram Charan is back home after a week of heavy promotions of his upcoming film RRR. The actor is happiest as he reunited with furry friend Rhyme. He took to his Instagram handle and shared a video of playing with Rhyme, which is the most cutest thing you will see today. He can also be seen showering kisses to his pet.

Ram Charan loves his dog Rhyme so much. In fact, he even carried it to some of the promotions but couldn't take him this time. Sharing the video, he wrote, "Back home to this bundle of joy." Rhyme is the second pet dog in Ram Charan’s household. In September 2021, Ram took to Instagram to welcome Rhyme into his family.

From Delhi to Dubai, team RRR's whirlwind promotion tour across India is only piquing the audience's interest. Yesterday night, the promotions have come to an end and the team is back to their homes, prepping for the release on March 25. The actor's wife Upasana, SS Rajamouli's son Karthikeya and daughter-in-law have also attended the promotions of RRR.

Based on freedom fighters, Alluri Sitararama Raju and Komaram Bheem, played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR respectively, the film also stars Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Olivia Morris and Alison Doody will essay important roles in the film. Produced by DVV Entertainments, MM Keeravani composed music.

