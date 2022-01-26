VIDEO: Ram Charan hoists the national flag with Allu Aravind on 73rd Republic Day

On the 73rd Republic Day, Ram Charan hoisted the national flag in Hyderabad along with his uncle and producer Allu Aravind. The actor can be seen hosting and saluting the National flag on Republic Day. Clad in casual attire, Charan also kept the Indian flag on his blue shirt.

On many occasions, Ram Charan shared the special feeling he has towards the nation as his grandfather was a freedom fighter. He is also the grandson of a freedom fighter. Yes, Allu Rama Lingaiah was a doctor who was actively involved in India’s freedom struggle. Did you know, Ram's grandfather was even arrested by the British during the Quit India Moment.

For his next too, Ram Charan is playing the role of Indian freedom fighter Alluri Sitaramarju in the upcoming pan Indian RRR, co-starring Jr NTR. Directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR also stars Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran and Ajay Devgn in key roles. Made on a mega-budget of Rs 400 crore, RRR is produced by DVV Danayya under the banner of DVV Entertainments. RRR is written by Rajamouli’s father, KV Vijayendra Prasad.

As RRR got postponed from January 7, the makers recently announced two release dates, March 18, 2022, or April 28, 2022, on either day depending on the COVID-19 situation, RRR will hit the theaters worldwide.

