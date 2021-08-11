VIDEO: Ram Charan, Jr NTR singing RRR's 'Dosti' on their way to shoot in Ukraine is pure friendship goals

Ram Charan and Jr NTR's RRR is currently in the last leg of shooting. The team is currently shooting for the film in Ukraine and a few photos and videos from the sets have surfaced on social media. Amidst high expectations among the moviegoers, the makers have shared a video of Jr NTR and Ram Charan bonding while on their way to shoot.

One can see in the video, Ram Charan and Jr NTR singing the 'Dosti' song while on their way to sets and it is pure friendship goals. Dosti song gives a perfect ode to the spirit of friendship and these two dashing actors are celebrating it in the most stunning way. The makers of the highly anticipated Pan-India film 'RRR' recently unveiled the very first song from the film. The song highlights the camaraderie between the lead actors.

Spotted! Bheem and Ramaraju hooked onto the #Dosti song…#RRRMovie Post a video of you and your friend listening to the song and tag us ! #Natpu #Priyam pic.twitter.com/Yz5nB5nIK6 — DVV Entertainment (@DVVMovies) August 11, 2021

Directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR is a fictional tale based on the younger days of freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju. The much-awaited Pan-India film will have a worldwide release on the festive occasion of Dussehra, October 13, 2021.

Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Lahari Music have bagged the music rights of the magnum opus RRR. Produced by DVV Danayya, RRR is directed by India's most celebrated filmmaker SS Rajamouli.

Also Read: PICS: Vijay Deverakonda is back to fitness routine after a break as he gets papped while heading to gym