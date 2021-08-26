VIDEO: Ram Charan & Jr NTR turn heads with their swift exit in luxury cars after RRR shoot wrap up

A video of Ram Charan and Jr NTR making a rapid exit in their luxury cars after wrapping up the last schedule of RRR has surfaced on social media. One can see, Ram Charan's red swanky car and Jr NTR's Lamborghini Urus Graphite exiting the sets of the film.

The duo has managed to turn enough heads with their powerful exit and it is more like a celebration as, after 2 years, the shooting of SS Rajamouli's dream project is finally wrapped. Makers of the magnum-opus are finally inching closer to the finish line as the shoot for the film has been concluded leaving only a few pick-up shots. Taking to the official handle of the film, makers shared, "And thats a wrap! Except a couple of pickup shots, we are officially done with the entire shoot of #RRRMovie. Incidentally finished with the same bike shot that we started with on November 19th 2018."

Take a look:

TIGER @tarak9999 and CHEETAH @AlwaysRamCharan ...

Leaving the set after wrapping up their last shot for the movie today! #RRRMovie @ssrajamouli @DVVMovies pic.twitter.com/HO96iNJ2LI — VamsiShekar (@UrsVamsiShekar) August 26, 2021 And thats a wrap!

Except a couple of pickup shots, we are officially done with the entire shoot of #RRRMovie. Incidentally finished with the same bike shot that we started with on November 19th 2018. pic.twitter.com/lfXErpTbSS — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) August 26, 2021

RRR also has and in important roles. Produced by DVV Danayya, RRR is directed by India's most celebrated filmmaker SS Rajamouli.

PEN Studios has bagged the theatrical distribution rights across North India and have also bought worldwide electronic rights for all languages. Pen Marudhar will be distributing the film in the North Territory.

The much-awaited Pan-India film will have a worldwide release on the festive occasion of Dussehra, October 13, 2021.

