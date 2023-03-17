VIDEO: Ram Charan mobbed at Delhi airport as he returns after RRR song Naatu Naatu's glorious win at Oscars

Ram Charan was welcomed by a sea of fans at the Delhi airport as he returned after the RRR song Naatu Naatu's big win at the Oscars 2023. One can see in the video, basking in Oscar glory for 'Naatu Naatu', Ram Charan made sure to greet his fans through the sunroof of his car.

A large number of fans surrounded his car and greeted him with loud cheers holding RRR flags and flowers. A global sensation, Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli's RRR defeated Applause from Tell It Like A Woman, Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick, Lift me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and This Is Life from Everything Everywhere All At Once under the Best Original Song category.



During an interview at the Oscars red carpet with a host of The Hollywood Reporter, Ram Charan said, "This journey is special...As actors when we were shooting, we never thought...but today, it is not our film or our song but it has become people's song and they have owned it so much across the globe from Japan to USA. They have brought the movie and song into what it has come today. We so pray to God for that."

Ram Charan returns to India after attending Oscars 2023 in LA

