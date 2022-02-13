VIDEO: Ram Charan reaches Rajahmundry for Shankar's RC15 shoot; To be a 15-day long schedule

The much-awaited first schedule of Ram Charan and Kiara Advani starrer RC15 begins from today in Rajahmundry. Ram Charan was spotted at the airport today as he reached Rajahmundry for the film's shoot. One can see in the video, the RRR star is looking stylish as ever in his tracks and hoodie accessorised with cap and hoodie.

According to reports, it is going to be a 15-day long schedule. This is director Shankar's first film with Ram Charan and moviegoers are super excited to know what's in store for them. Kiara Advani is expected to join the team soon. Anjali, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, and Naveen Chandra are also a part of RC15.

The much-awaited untitled film will have music composed by S. Thaman with cinematography by Tirru. Ram Charan starrer is produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Check out Ram Charan's airport video and photos below:

Meanwhile, Ram Charan is looking forward to the grand release of SS Rajamouli's RRR, co-starring Jr NTR.

Also starring Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in cameo appearances, the film has Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson, Olivia Morris and Shriya Saran play supporting roles. RRR is scheduled to be released theatrically on 25 March 2022.

