VIDEO: Ram Charan spotted at the airport as he heads to Singapore

Telugu star Ram Charan is busy prepping and shooting for his upcoming mega-budget flick, RRR. Directed by SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan will be sharing the screenspace with Jr NTR for the very first time. The film has been the talk of the town since its inception, thanks to its interesting cast and storyline. RRR will also see Bollywood stars and in supporting roles. After sharing his workout picture with the trainer for RRR, Ram Charan has now headed to Singapore. The dashing star was spotted at Hyderabad airport today early morning as he was heading to Singapore.

Keeping it all casual and comfy at the airport, one can see in the video Ram Charam calmly making his way to catch the early morning flight. Meanwhile, 80 per cent of the shoot has been wrapped for the upcoming film RRR. The period drama will see Ram Charan and Jr NTR essaying the roles of Indian freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. RRR will have music by Keeravani. The film is set to release this year in 2020.



Revealing about Ajay's role in the film, SS Rajamouli had said, “When I sent Ajay a text that I would like to meet and pitch an idea, he immediately made time to meet. He got really excited after hearing the idea and instantly worked out his dates for this project. Ajay will be seen playing a very important role in the flashback episode.”

