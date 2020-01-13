VIDEO: Ram Charan spotted at the airport as he heads to Singapore
Telugu star Ram Charan is busy prepping and shooting for his upcoming mega-budget flick, RRR. Directed by SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan will be sharing the screenspace with Jr NTR for the very first time. The film has been the talk of the town since its inception, thanks to its interesting cast and storyline. RRR will also see Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in supporting roles. After sharing his workout picture with the trainer for RRR, Ram Charan has now headed to Singapore. The dashing star was spotted at Hyderabad airport today early morning as he was heading to Singapore.
Revealing about Ajay's role in the film, SS Rajamouli had said, “When I sent Ajay a text that I would like to meet and pitch an idea, he immediately made time to meet. He got really excited after hearing the idea and instantly worked out his dates for this project. Ajay will be seen playing a very important role in the flashback episode.”
Add new comment