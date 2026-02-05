VIDEO: Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela leave hospital with newborn twins amid tight security

The Konidela-Kamineni family is growing bigger and happier! Ram Charan and wife Upasana Kamineni welcomed a set of twins on January 31, 2026, as previously reported. The couple has been blessed with a baby boy and a baby girl following the birth of their first child, daughter Klin Kaara Konidela, on June 20, 2023. After Chiranjeevi’s announcement of the births on his social media accounts, the couple was discharged from the hospital on February 5, with their newborns.

Ram Charan and Upsana Konidela opt for heavy security while on their way home with newborn kids

The star couple, Ram Charan and wife Upsana Konidela, were photographed outside the hospital as they were spotted leaving in a black car with tinted windows, providing complete privacy to the family. Their tight security comes mere days after the actor and his 2-year-old daughter, Klin Kaara Konidela, were mobbed by fans outside the hospital as the father took in the young one to meet her new siblings. Check out the video below.

The couple’s quiet exit, sans any paparazzi uproar or fan mobbing, is starkly different from what was seen days ago and from when the couple took home their first child back in 2023. Barricades were set up to prevent any crowding towards the hospital’s exit gate to allow the family to leave with their kids peacefully.

Previously, grandfather Chiranjeevi took to his social media handles to announce the birth of his grandkids to the world. A joint note from himself and his wife, Surekha Konidala, read, “With immense joy and a heart full of gratitude, we are happy to share that Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela have been blessed with twins - a baby boy and a baby girl.”

He confirmed that both the babies and their mother were in good health after the birth, and in recovery, calling the moment ‘pure joy and divine blessing for us’ as grandparents. He thanked the fans for their support and good wishes.

