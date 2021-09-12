VIDEO: Ram Charan with wife Upasana visits injured Sai Dharam Tej again in hospital

Telugu actor Sai Dharam Tej met with a serious bike accident on Friday evening at around 7:30 PM in Hyderabad. He is currently undergoing treatment at Apollo hospital. The actor might have to go for collarbone surgery. Meanwhile, Ram Charan visited his brother today again at the hospital.

One can see, Ram Charan with his wife Upasana leaving in the car after meeting injured Sai Dharan Tej at the hospital. Charan is closely keeping a check on his cousin brother's health who has sustained soft tissues injuries and a collarbone fracture.

"Mr. Sai Dharma Tej 34 yrs was admitted to Apollo Jubilee Hills, following road traffic at around 7.45 pm on 10-09-21. His vitals are stable, no internal bleeding was found and is responding well to treatment under the care of Dr Alok Ranjan & team. Surgery for collar bone injury will be looked into in the next 24hours. (sic)," the hospital had last released this statement.

The entire mega family rushed to the hospital on getting the news about Sai Dharam Tej's road accident. Celebs like Jr NTR, Nithiin, Lavanya Tripathi, Bobby, Jagapathi Babu, Karthi and others wished speedy recovery to the actor on social media.

Jr NTR tweeted, "Wishing you a speedy recovery brother @IamSaiDharamTej."

Wishing you a speedy recovery brother @IamSaiDharamTej — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) September 11, 2021

On the other hand, Manoj Manchu tweeted, "Mithrama #SaiDharamTej We all are glad u r out of danger...recover fast mithrama … love you."

Mithrama #SaiDharamTej We all are glad u r out of danger recover fast mithrama … love you — Manoj Manchu (@HeroManoj1) September 10, 2021

