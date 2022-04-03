VIDEO: Ram Charan's Ayyappa Deeksha begins; Actor poses for paps barefoot at Mumbai airport

Ram Charan was spotted at the Mumbai airport a while ago in an all-black kurta set. Going by his outfit, Ram Charan is currently on a spiritual journey as he takes up Ayyappa Deeksha. One can see in the video, RC, humbly poses for paps barefoot at Mumbai airport. He was all smiles as he arrived with his pet Rhyme.

For the unversed, RC follows this religious practice every year for 41 days before visiting Sabarimala temple in Kerala. For a few weeks, as a part of 41 days observance, Ram Charan will be seen wearing only black clothes and walking barefooted.

Check out the video below:

Meanwhile, Ram Charan is currently savouring the success of his most-hyped project 'RRR'. Co-starring Jr NTR, the film directed by SS Rajamouli has created history at the box office with its massive business globally.

2022 has turned out to be a 'mega' year for the actor. Up next, RC has Acharya starring Chiranjeevi in the lead role. The film also stars Kajal Aggarwal and Pooja Hegde in cameo roles.

He is equally busy with Shankar's multilingual film, tentatively titled, RC15. Kiara Advani feature in the female lead role and is produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations.

