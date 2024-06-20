VIDEO: Ram Charan's little princess, Klin Kaara turns 1; Mother Upasana shares first moments of her birth from hospital

It's a special day for the power couple, Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela and their daughter Klin Kaara turns 1 today (June 20). On the special occasion, Upasana dropped a heartwarming video on her Instagram.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “Happiest first birthday, my darling Klin Kaara Konidela. You complete us. Thank you for bringing so much joy and happiness into our lives. I’ve watched this video a million times.”

