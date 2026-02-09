VIDEO: Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Konidela gets emotional as she recalls days of pregnancy, says ‘My heart feels full’

Ram Charan and his wife, Upasana Kamineni Konidela, are on cloud nine as they have become parents once again. The actor and his entrepreneur wife welcomed twins, a boy and a girl, marking a new chapter in their personal lives.

Now, in a recent video shared on social media, Upasana became emotional while recalling her pregnancy journey.

VIDEO: Upasana Konidela gets emotional over twins’ pregnancy period

Taking to her social media handle, Upasana Konidela shared a video from the hospital featuring doctors and astrologers, recalling their reactions to the pregnancy and the journey of delivering the twins.

Getting emotional, the celebrity wife wrote, “Every time I watch this, my heart feels full. I’m deeply grateful for the love, strength, and positivity that surrounds us. With folded hands, THANK YOU. My family is truly blessed.”

“To RC’s fans and well-wishers, I know your love comes from a place of goodness. I trust you will always protect our children & respect their safety. To everyone across the world who prayed for us, your blessings will be cherished forever,” she added.

Here’s the post:

Ram Charan and Upasana welcomed their twins after announcing the pregnancy during Diwali 2025. The update was shared through a video during their Diwali celebrations at home. As the couple revealed the happy news, several celebrities extended their congratulatory messages as they prepared to become parents once again.

Earlier, the couple welcomed their first child, Klin Kaara Konidela, on June 20, 2023.

Ram Charan’s next movie

Ram Charan will next be seen in the lead role in Peddi, a sports action drama directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The film is set against a rural village backdrop, with a cricket tournament at its core.

The movie features Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead, marking her second venture into Telugu cinema after Devara: Part 1. The cast also includes Shiva Rajkumar, Divyendu, Jagapathi Babu, and several others in key roles.

The music and background score are composed by AR Rahman. The first single, Chikiri Chikiri, was released earlier in 2025. The film is slated for release on April 30, 2026, after initially being planned for a March 27 theatrical release.

ALSO READ: Thalaivar174 X KH238 promo shoot wrapped up? Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan to appear in a vintage '80s style teaser